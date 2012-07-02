MIDCAP-Indonesia's Tower Bersama lags on analyst revisions

July 2 (Reuters) - Indonesia’s Tower Bersama Infrastructure lags on analyst revisions and valuations among 81 firms in the country, tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company’s Analyst Revision score has dropped to 15 from 85 a month ago.

Analysts have slashed their EPS estimates on the firm by 2.1 percent for year ending 2012, over the past month.

The firm also has the lowest Relative Valuation score of 5 in the country. The lower the RV score, the more expensive the stock.

Its forward 12-month PE is 20.4, while its 10-year median is 15.3.

The stock currently trades at 3,250 rupiah, against an intrinsic value of 3,036 rupiah, as determined by StarMine.

It also fares badly on the SmartHoldings model with a score of 26, suggesting potential decrease in institutional ownership.

The stock is up nearly 38 percent year-to-date, while the broader index . is up 3.50 percent for the same period, as of Friday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)