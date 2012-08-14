MIDCAP-Toyo-Thai leads on earnings quality in industrials

Toyo-Thai Corp. emerges as the best performer on earnings quality among 14 companies in the country’s industrials sector, Thomson Reuters StarMine data shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The engineering firm’s high earnings quality score of 100 suggests strong earnings sustainability.

Its free cashflow as a percentage of sales and forward 12-month price-to-book value beat the industry average by 27.2 percent and 14 percent respectively.

Toyo-Thai also has the highest SmartHolding score in the sector at 94, indicating a potential increase in institutional ownership.

Two out of four analysts have raised EPS estimates on the company for 2012 by 2.8 percent over the past month.

Its current forward 12-month P/E is 12.7 while its 10-year median is 9.4.

The stock is up nearly 40 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up almost 19 percent, as of Monday’s close.

Precious Shipping lags the sector with a low earnings quality score of 3.

CONTEXT:

The company reported a 11.2 percent on-year rise in net profit to 78.2 million baht for the quarter ended June 2012.

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting by Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)