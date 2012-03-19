MIDCAP-Malaysia's Tradewinds sees big spike in 5-day average volume

Shares in Tradewinds Plantations have seen the biggest jump in 5-day average volume over its 30-day volume among plantation firms in Malaysia, Thomson Reuters data shows.

The stock’s 5-day average volume surged to 1.44 million shares, nearly thrice its 30-day average volume of over 480,000 shares. The data is based on Friday’s close.

The stock’s 7.38 percent gain over the past week with strong volumes supports an uptrend. However, technically it shows signs of peaking.

The Average Directional Index (ADX) indicator shows momentum divergence, as the shares made higher highs, while the ADX made lows.

The stochastics oscillator is in the overbought zone, and % K line has cut the % D line downwards, which is a negative sign.

Also, the Williams % R indicator is at 15, indicating prices are in the overbought zone. A level below 20 indicates a stock is overbought.

On Monday, the stock traded flat at 4.8 ringgit.

For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/zaq27s (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)