MIDCAP-Treasury Wine lags on earnings metrics in Australia consumer staples
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 27, 2012 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Treasury Wine Estates emerges as the worst performer based on earnings metrics among 14 firms in Australia’s consumer staples sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm fares poorly with an Earnings Quality score of 7. A low score in the EQ model suggests poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months.

Eleven out of 13 analysts have cut their EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending 2013 by 4.8 percent since August 17.

Its Smart Estimate Forward 12-month P/E is at 20.3 against the peer average of 13.7.

The firm also has a below-average score of 39 in the SmartHoldings model.

The stock was up 5.8 percent over the past month, in line with the broader index.

CONTEXT:

Australia’s Treasury Wine to focus on top brands; sees slower 2013

A low Earnings Quality score indicates poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
