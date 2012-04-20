MIDCAP-Technicals suggest more downside for Malaysia UEM Land

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/quj77s

Shares of Malaysian property developer, UEM Land Holdings , which have shed more than 9 percent over the past month, look set to decline further, technical charts suggest.

Three black candlesticks occurred in the last three days, suggesting the formation of three black crows candle stick pattern, a bearish indicator.

A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend Intensity, suggests a new downtrend for UEM shares. The indicator made higher lows and moved up three points to 19 on Friday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The shares fell 2.9 percent on Friday.

CONTEXT:

Three black crows is a bearish candlestick pattern. It consists of three consecutive long-bodied candlesticks that have closed lower than the previous day with each session’s open occurring within the body of the previous candle.

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anshuman Daga)