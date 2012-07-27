MIDCAP-Malaysia's UEM Land Holdings looks expensive on valuations

UEM Land Holdings looks the most expensive among 32 companies in Malaysia’s financials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The firm fares badly on StarMine’s Relative Valuation model with a score of 12. The lower the RV score, the more expensive the stock.

Its Smart Estimate forward 12-month P/E is 21.9, compared to the peer average of 15.9.

The company has a below-average SmartHoldings (SH) score of 35, suggesting a potential decrease in institutional ownership.

Of the 14 analysts tracking the stock, nine recommend a strong buy or buy, four rate it a hold and one ranks it a sell.

Two of 14 analysts have slashed their EPS estimates for the year ending 2013 by 3.6 percent, over the past month.

The stock is down nearly 20 percent year-to-date, while the broader index is up just over 6 percent for the same period, based on Thursday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company’s valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)