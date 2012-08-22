MIDCAP-Australia's UGL lags industrials on analyst revisions

UGL Ltd lags on analysts revisions among 66 firms in Australia’s industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes firms tracked by at least three analysts.

The company has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 4, the lowest in the sector. This score has declined 34 points over the last 30 days.

Its earnings quality score also declined 7 points to 64 after its June 2012 Q4 filing.

The engineering firm’s net margin lagged the industry average by 3 percent.

Fifteen of 16 analysts have cut EPS estimates for the company for fiscal year 2013 by an average of 11.1 percent and for fiscal year 2014 by an average of 13.4 percent since Aug. 9.

The firm has a below-average SmartHoldings score of 25.

Of the 16 analysts rating the stock, five recommend a strong buy or buy, eight rank it a hold while three give it a sell or strong sell.

The stock price is down over 13 percent over the past year, while the broader index is up nearly 6 percent for the same period, based on Tuesday’s close.

Three other firms with low ARM scores in the sector are CSR Ltd, Credit Corp Group Limited and Transurban Group with 6, 7 and 8 respectively.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

A low score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals poor earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on a company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; Editing by Sunil Nair)