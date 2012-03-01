MIDCAP-Malaysia UMW Holdings scores high on valuations, earnings metrics

Malaysia’s UMW Holdings is rated strongly on valuations and earnings quality signals among 136 companies in the country, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data screened companies tracked by at least three analysts.

The auto manufacturer has a high StarMine Value-Momentum score of 96 and an Earnings Quality score of 93.

The stock also has an Analyst Revison Model score of 100. Eight out of 14 analysts tracking the stock have raised their EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by an average of 7.7 percent since Feb. 21.

The stock currently trades at 7.15 ringgit, around half its intrinsic value of 13.08, as determined by StarMine.

The stock is up 3.47 percent over the month, largely at par with the broader index.

CONTEXT:

On Feb 24, the company reported a 54 percent jump in net profit to 50.8 million ringgit ($16.96 million) for the fourth quarter.

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company’s past operating performance.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past .