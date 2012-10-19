FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Singapore's UOB technicals suggest downside
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 19, 2012 / 6:16 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Singapore's UOB technicals suggest downside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/pyv43t

United Overseas Bank shares, which fell more than 4 percent over the last month, are expected to slide further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has fallen below the 200-day exponential moving average on Friday, a negative sign.

The Trend Intensity indicator is rising, which suggests a strong downward trend. A market is trending -- bullishly or bearishly -- when Trend Intensity is advancing. A trend is over when the signal declines.

MACD is bearish as it is trading below the signal line.

The stock is down 1.73 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up nearly 1 percent in the same period, based on Thursday’s close. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Anand Basu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.