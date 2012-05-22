FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Indonesia's United Tractors looks set to reverse-technicals
May 22, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Indonesia's United Tractors looks set to reverse-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/qyw38s

Shares of Indonesia’s United Tractors are trading close to support levels and could reverse, technicals suggest.

The stock has found strong support at its 200-day Simple Moving Average, having fallen nealry 15 percent over the past month. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) crossing above 30 from a bottoming formation, is a bullish sign.

Three white candles occurred in the last three days. Although these candles were not big enough to create three white soldiers, the steady upward pattern is bullish.

The stock is down more than 3 percent over the past week, while the broader index is down nearly 5 percent, as of Monday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

