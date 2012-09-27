FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Vale Indonesia technicals suggest downside
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
September 27, 2012 / 7:11 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Vale Indonesia technicals suggest downside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical chart: link.reuters.com/sus82t

Shares of Vale Indonesia, which rose sharply over the past month, look set to reverse, technical charts suggest.

The stock faces resistance at its 200-day simple moving average.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has crossed below 70 from a topping formation, and is bearish.

The Money Flow Index (MFI) is 88, and a reading above 80 suggests an overbought zone.

The stock is up more than 20 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 0.8 percent in the same period, as of Wednesday’s close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy;Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.