FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Australia Village Roadshow leads on valuations, analyst revisions
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 28, 2012 / 5:40 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Australia Village Roadshow leads on valuations, analyst revisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Australia Village Roadshow leads on a combination of valuations and analyst revisions among 54 companies in the country’s consumer discretionary sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company has high Relative Valuation and Analyst Revision scores of 95 each. The higher the RV score, the cheaper the stock compared to its peers.

Analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the firm by 3.6 percent for the year ending June 2013 over the past week.

The stock trades at A$3.30, which is less than half the intrinsic value of A$7.50 as determined by StarMine.

Its SmartEstimate Forward 12-month P/E is 8.3 compared to the peer average of 12.6.

All the three analysts tracking the stock have either strong buy or buy recommendations.

The stock is up 4.76 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 3.27 percent for the same period, as of Monday’s close.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s Relative Valuation model combines six different ratios that measure a company’s valuation and then ranks it compared with all other stocks in the same region. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.