FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Vinythai, PTT Global lead Thai materials on valuations, analyst revisions
Sections
Featured
Deadly wildfires rage on
California
Deadly wildfires rage on
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
Kim Jong Un's summer spot: Where fun meets guns
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
May 10, 2012 / 9:21 AM / 5 years ago

MIDCAP-Vinythai, PTT Global lead Thai materials on valuations, analyst revisions

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Vinythai and PTT Global Chemical emerge as strong perfomers on a combination of valuations and analyst revisions among nine companies in Thailand’s materials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data covers firms tracked by at least three analysts.

Vinythai and PTT Global have analyst revision model (ARM) scores of 93 and 97 respectively. Both firms have a near-perfect Value-Momentum (Val-Mo) score of 99.

Vinythai also has a high SmartHoldings Score of 99, while PTT Global has 86.

Two out of three analysts tracking Vinythai give it a strong buy while one has a buy rating.

Of the 23 analysts tracking PTT Global, nine each give it strong buy or buy ratings, three give it a hold while two recommend a strong sell.

Vinythai and PTT Global shares were up more than 7 percent and 9 percent year-to-date respectively, against an increase of nearly 18 percent in the underlying index for the same period.

CONTEXT:

StarMine’s Val-Mo model provides a 1-100 percentile ranking of stocks and rates companies based on a combination of two value and momentum metrics.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past .

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase, or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Reshma Apte; editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.