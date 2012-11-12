MIDCAP-Warrnambool lags Aussie consumer staples on analyst revisions

Warrnambool Cheese and Butter Factory Co Holdings Ltd lags on analyst revisions among 14 companies in Australia’s consumer staples sector tracked by at least three analysts, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The dairy group has an Analyst Revision Model (ARM) score of 15, the lowest in the sector. This score has declined 70 points over the past 30 days.

The firm’s Earnings Quality (EQ) score fell 66 points to 15 after its full year ended June 2012 results were announced in late August. Analysts have cut their EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending June 2013 by 5.6 percent over the last month.

The free cash flow of the company for the year ended June 2012 stood at a negative A$22 million, down from A$38 million in the same period a year earlier.

For the year ended June 2012, the operating and net margins of the company lag that of the industry by 6.2 and 3.8 percentage points respectively.

Of the three analysts tracking the stock, one gives it a ‘buy’ rating, while two recommend a ‘hold’.

The stock is down nearly 8 percent so far this year, while the broader index is down 1.17 percent, as of Friday’s close.

Graincorp Ltd leads the sector with an ARM score of 91.

CONTEXT:

The company’s revenue for the year ended June 2012 fell 1.3 percent on year to A$497.8 million while net income fell 17.8 percent to A$15.2 million.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership. (Reporting By Tripti Kalro; Editing by Sunil Nair)