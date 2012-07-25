MIDCAP-Indonesia Wijaya Karya leads on analyst revisions in industrials

Indonesia’s Wijaya Karya Persero leads on analyst revisions among nine companies in the country’s industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The company’s Analyst Revision score has moved up to 93 from 66 a month ago, suggesting analysts are bullish about its outlook.

Analysts have upgraded EPS estimates on the firm for the year ending 2012 by 1.1 percent over the past month.

The firm’s high Earnings Quality score of 91 suggests strong earnings sustainability, and a SmartHoldings score of 81 suggests potential increase in institutional ownership.

United Tractors has the lowest Analyst Revision score of 10 in the sector, with analysts slashing EPS estimates for the year ending 2012 by 5.1 percent over the past month.

Shares of Wijaya Karya are up more than 2 percent over the past month, in line with the broader index, based on Tuesday’s close.

CONTEXT:

Wijaya Karya reported a net profit of 95.079 billion rupiah for the quarter ended March 2012, a 10.65 percent increase from a year ago.

StarMine’s Analyst Revision Model ranks stocks based on analysts’ revision of earnings and revenue estimates and changes in their ratings and usually gives additional weight to analysts who have been more accurate in the past.

The StarMine SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on the expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

A high score on StarMine’s Earnings Quality model signals strong earnings sustainability over the next 12 months based on the company’s past operating performance. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)