MIDCAP-Indonesia's Wintermar Offshore looks attractive on valuations

Indonesia’s Wintermar Offshore Marine Tbk scores high on valuations among eight stocks in the country’s Industrials sector, data from Thomson Reuters StarMine shows.

The data includes companies tracked by at least three analysts. Five analysts cover Wintermar.

The shipping company has the highest Intrinsic valuation model score of 90. The higher the IV score, the cheaper the stock.

The stock currently trades at 445 rupiah, which is less than half the intrinsic value of 1056 rupiah as determined by StarMine.

Also analysts have raised their EPS estimates on the company by 2.5 percent over the past month for the year ending 2012.

A perfect score of 100 in SmartHoldings Model suggests a potential increase in institutional ownership.

The stock is up 1.15 percent over the past month, while the sector index is up 2.3 percent in the same period, based on Thursday’s close.

CONTEXT:

In July, reports said Wintermar Offshore, which serves the oil and gas industry, plans to spend about $80 million to buy 10 new vessels with the initial purchase to be done in the second half of this year.

StarMine’s SmartHoldings model is a global stock selection model that ranks stocks based on expected future increase or decrease in institutional ownership.

On its Intrinsic Valuation model, StarMine adjusts for the usually optimistic bias in analysts’ EPS forecasts and uses the resulting growth rate and dividends to determine the valuation. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)