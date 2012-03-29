MIDCAP-Indonesia's XL Axiata could see further upside - technicals

Shares of Indonesian telecommunications firm XL Axiata , which gained more than 10 percent over the past week, look set for a further upside, technicals suggest.

On Thursday, the stock cut its 200-day Exponential Moving average upwards, which is a bullish sign.

Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) has cut the signal line upwards and entered the positive zone.

However, the price surge in the stock is not accompanied by an increase in volume with its 5-day average volume lower than the 30-day average by 6.24 percent.

A proprietary Thomson Reuters technical signal, Trend Intensity, too suggests a new uptrend for XL Axiata’s shares. The indicator has formed higher lows and moved up 2 points to 17 on Thursday.

A low level of Trend Intensity in the 10s indicates a sideways market until a series of higher lows form and signal the potential formation of a new trend.

The stock is up over 5 percent on Thursday while the broader index is down 0.12 percent.

For a techncial chart: link.reuters.com/kad47s

CONTEXT:

Trend Intensity is a Thomson Reuters IFR Markets proprietary tool that identifies daily trends in financial markets by using geometrical averages of historical data. It is an intermediate-term statistical oscillator that indicates trend strength as well as potential reversal, formation or breakout points in a single indicator. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; editing by Sunil Nair)