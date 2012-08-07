MIDCAP-Indonesia XL Axiata technicals suggest downside

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/qeh89s Shares of XL Axiata, which are down more than 5 percent on Tuesday, could fall further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has formed a bearish abandoned baby candlestick pattern, which is a bearish reversal pattern.

A bearish abandoned baby pattern is a reversal pattern, which is formed by a gap followed by a Doji, which is then followed by another gap in the opposite direction.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) has just crossed below 70 from a topping formation, and is bearish.

The stock is up nearly 9 percent over the past month, while the broader index is up 1.24 percent, as of Monday’ close. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)