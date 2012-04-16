FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDCAP-Further downside likely in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding-technicals
April 16, 2012 / 8:06 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Further downside likely in Yangzijiang Shipbuilding-technicals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/tym67s

Shares of Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which have shed more than 6.5 percent over the past month, could fall further, technical charts show.

On Friday, the stock formed a black marubozu, a strong bearish candlestick pattern.

On Monday, the stock cut its 200-day exponential moving average downwards, also a bearish sign.

Its Moving Average Convergence Divergence is negative and below the signal line.

The stock, currently down 1.2 percent, has underperformed the broader index by about 6.45 percent over the last month.

CONTEXT:

A Black Marubozu forms when the opening price of a stock is equal to the high of the day while the closing price is equal to the day’s low. (Reporting by Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

