FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
MIDCAP-Singapore Yangzijiang Shipbuilding technicals suggest more upside
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
July 11, 2012 / 8:52 AM / in 5 years

MIDCAP-Singapore Yangzijiang Shipbuilding technicals suggest more upside

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/qyt39s

July 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Singapore’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which are up nearly 10 percent over the past month, could rise further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has penetrated above its 50-day exponential moving average, which is a positive sign.

It has formed a potential ascending triangle pattern. The ascending triangle is a bullish formation that usually forms during an uptrend as a continuation pattern, but at times could form a reversal pattern at the end of a downtrend.

MACD has entered the positive zone and it is trading above the signal line.

The stock is up nearly 4 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 0.65 percent for the same period. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.