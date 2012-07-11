MIDCAP-Singapore Yangzijiang Shipbuilding technicals suggest more upside

* For a technical outlook: link.reuters.com/qyt39s

July 11 (Reuters) - Shares in Singapore’s Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, which are up nearly 10 percent over the past month, could rise further, technical charts suggest.

The stock has penetrated above its 50-day exponential moving average, which is a positive sign.

It has formed a potential ascending triangle pattern. The ascending triangle is a bullish formation that usually forms during an uptrend as a continuation pattern, but at times could form a reversal pattern at the end of a downtrend.

MACD has entered the positive zone and it is trading above the signal line.

The stock is up nearly 4 percent over the past week, while the broader index is up 0.65 percent for the same period. (Reporting By Patturaja Murugaboopathy; Editing by Sunil Nair)