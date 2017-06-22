By Diane Bartz
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON U.S. antitrust enforcers have filed a
complaint aimed at stopping a big hospital system in the western
United States from buying a series of clinics.
The lawsuit is aimed at stopping Sanford Health, which has
more than 40 hospitals and 250 clinics, from buying Mid Dakota
Clinic, which has eight facilities primarily in Bismarck, North
Dakota, the Federal Trade Commission said.
The FTC, which sued along with the North Dakota attorney
general's office, said that the merger would sharply reduce
competition to provide a broad range of medical services in
Bismarck and the surrounding area.
The FTC filed a complaint in district court on Tuesday
asking for a preliminary injunction halting the deal while it is
reviewed by an internal FTC judge. In the vast majority of
cases, companies scrap their deal if the agency wins the
preliminary injunction.
Sanford did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.