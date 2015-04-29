Former Bertelsmann CEO Middelhoff released from prison

DUESSELDORF, Germany, April 29 (Reuters) - Thomas Middelhoff, the former chief executive of Bertelsmann, was released from jail, the regional court of the German city of Essen said on Wednesday.

The German executive was convicted for embezzlement and tax evasion in November and was ordered to be taken straight to jail after a high-profile trial in which local media depicted him as a symbol of corporate greed.

His lawyers have appealed the ruling, and he had to post a bail of 895,000 euros ($995,956) to be released.

The former manager ran media empire Bertelsmann until 2002 and was later chief executive of retail group Arcandor, which later itself became insolvent.

He was found guilty on 27 counts of embezzlement and three counts of tax evasion.