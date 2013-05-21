FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Emirates NBD markets Tier 1 perp NC6 at low 6%
#Credit Markets
May 21, 2013 / 8:36 AM / 4 years ago

Emirates NBD markets Tier 1 perp NC6 at low 6%

Sudip Roy

1 Min Read

LONDON, May 21 (IFR) - UAE lender Emirates NBD has begun marketing a Tier 1 perpetual non-call six year bond at low 6% on Tuesday, according to a source and lead manager.

Books are open on the unrated Reg S-only issue, which is expected to launch and price on Wednesday. There is a 50 cents rebate for private banks.

The bond is guaranteed by Emirates NBD PJSC, which is rated Baa1 by Moody’s and A+ by Fitch.

HSBC is global co-ordinator and is joined as bookrunner by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Deutsche Bank, Emirates NBD Capital, ING and Morgan Stanley.

Reporting by Sudip Roy; Editing by Alex Chambers

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
