Issuers bring rare Gulf ABS to the table

LONDON, June 22 (IFR) - Global appetite for Middle East structured credit is to be tested shortly by two regional borrowers on the verge of launching asset-backed deals.

Bankers have long bemoaned the uniformity of supply from the region - mostly five-year bank deals in both sukuk and conventional formats. So the prospect of two securitizations is potentially an exciting development for the market. “It’s good to bring something new to the table,” said one origination official.

Barring a JBIC-guaranteed auto loan-backed transaction by Emirates NBD last year and Dubai’s Salik toll road refinancing, there is no other outstanding ABS in the Middle East.

The two forthcoming deals are an asset-backed sukuk from Tamweel, a Dubai mortgage provider, and an issuance of enhanced equipment trust certificates from Emirates airline. That deal will allow Emirates to add four A380s to its fleet. Both issuers began investor meetings last week.

Tamweel is not new to the ABS market, having issued in that format in 2007. But this is the first RMBS issuance in the GCC since the start of the global financial crisis, according to Moody‘s.

Tamweel was last in the international capital markets in January with a USD300m asset-based Islamic bond guaranteed by its parent, Dubai Islamic Bank, which is rated Baa1 by Moody’s and A by Fitch. That guarantee provided extra comfort to buyers of Baa3/BBB- rated Tamweel’s debt, but the securitization goes a step further, being secured against a portfolio of ijara assets that has been rated Aa3 by Moody‘s. The SPV is Tamweel Residential RMBS IV and is incorporated in the Cayman Islands.

From the issuer’s perspective, the advantage of this asset-backed transaction, led by Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Emirates NBD and UBS, is clear. “This is a good funding instrument for Tamweel. It allows them to move loans off their balance sheet and get back to what they’re best at: originating mortgages,” said one banker.

Another banker added that this structure facilitates diversification, but cautioned against expecting a spate of such deals, as they require an issuer to “ring-fence their top quality portfolio”, according to one banker, who reckoned “they only have so many crown jewels”. Another banker was more cautious, querying the extent to which investors will want exposure to the transaction’s underlying assets - Dubai property.

New concept

The Emirates deal arguably brings a new concept to the Middle East. While the EETC structure is common in the US, and to a lesser extent Europe, bankers believe it has never been used in the Middle East before.

The transaction will raise USD587.5m through two tranches via a Guernsey-incorporated SPV, Doric Alpha, which will issue debt to purchase the aircraft and then lease them to Emirates. Goldman Sachs is the sole bookrunner. Emirates is unrated, but its outstanding senior bonds trade tighter than Dubai’s sovereign debt.

Roadshows in London and New York are expected to attract a mixed crowd of emerging markets investors and structured finance specialists, who will have the choice of two different tranches of pass-through certificates, a decision which will be dictated by their level of risk appetite.

The USD433.772m Class A notes carry a 10.4-year maturity (and a 6.5-year weighted average life) and have an expected rating of A3. The 6.9-year (3.3-year) Class B notes, which are expected to raise USD153.728m, have been rated Baa3, and will accordingly pay a higher yield. Bankers say the eventual level of take-up from Middle East investors will be watched with interest, but regional unfamiliarity with EETC structures mean the deal will most likely be sold outside the region.

The same may not be true of Tamweel’s new issue, despite the lack of dedicated ABS investors in the Middle East, because the sukuk format opens up subscription to cash-rich Islamic accounts. The company is meeting investors in Asia, the Middle East and Europe through its roadshow for the deal. (Reporting By Isla Binnie; Editing by Sudip Roy)