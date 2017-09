SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, March 28 (Reuters) - Kuwait’s Emir told an Arab summit in Egypt that Houthi fighters in Yemen posed a threat to the region, as Saudi Arabia led a military operation against them.

“Rapid developments underway in Yemen pose a threat to our security,” said Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah. (Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Michael Georgy; Editing by Toby Chopra)