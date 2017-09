MOSCOW, April 27 (Reuters) - Syria peace talks in Geneva will resume on May 10, Russia’s RIA news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov as saying on Wendesday.

He was refferring to U.N. special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura who announced that, RIA said.

The Syrian government said on Tuesday that it had held a final session of talks with de Mistura in a “useful and productive round”.