Russia says worried about concentration of Islamist terror groups in Afghanistan
October 22, 2015 / 1:02 PM / 2 years ago

Russia says worried about concentration of Islamist terror groups in Afghanistan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Russia is concerned about the concentration of Islamist terror groups in northern Afghanistan, Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday.

“We are worried about the concentration of these groups in the north of the country on the borders with Tajikistan and Turkmenistan,” Zakharova told a news conference. “I think Russia’s reasons for this concern are obvious.” (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Polina Devitt and Andrew Osborn)

