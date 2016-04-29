FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia: Syrian 'regime of silence' bans military action, any weapons use -Ifax
April 29, 2016 / 11:55 AM / a year ago

Russia: Syrian 'regime of silence' bans military action, any weapons use -Ifax

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 29 (Reuters) - A “regime of silence” agreed by Russia and the United States for several parts of Syria forbids military action and the use of any kinds of weapons, the Interfax news agency quoted a senior Russian military official as saying on Friday.

General Sergei Kuralenko, in charge of Russia’s ceasefire monitoring centre in Syria, was also cited as saying he saw no risk that the situation would slide back into a full-blown military conflict.

Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn

