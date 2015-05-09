FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 28 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military
May 9, 2015 / 3:22 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 28 air strikes against Islamic State: U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pair of U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagles fly over northern Iraq after conducting airstrikes in Syria, in this U.S. Air Force handout photo taken early in the morning of September 23, 2014. REUTERS/U.S. Air Force/Senior Airman Matthew Bruch/Handout/Files

The United States and its allies have conducted 15 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and 13 in Iraq since Friday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

In Syria, 13 air strikes near al-Hasakah hit 10 Islamic State tactical units, destroyed nine fighting positions, 10 vehicles, two heavy machine guns and an armored vehicle, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Saturday. The other two strikes were near Aleppo and Kobani.

In Iraq, coalition-led forces launched four strikes near Baiji, four near Falluja and others near Tal Afar, Sinjar, Mosul and al-Assad, the statement said.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Kevin Liffey

