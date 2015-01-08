FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Islamic State targeted in 13 strikes by U.S., allies -U.S. military
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#BMW (Bayerische Motoren Werke)
January 8, 2015 / 2:01 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-Islamic State targeted in 13 strikes by U.S., allies -U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Iraqi cities, not Iranian, in third paragraph)

WASHINGTON, Jan 8 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 13 air strikes against Islamic State in Syria and Iraq in the past two days, the Combined Joint Task Force said on Thursday.

In Syria, five strikes by fighter and bomber aircraft near the city of Kobani hit fighting positions and a staging area while another near Al Hasakah hit crude oil pumps and well heads.

Air strikes near the Iraqi cities of Al Rutbah, Tal Afar, Kirkuk, Fallujah, Al Asad and Sinjar destroyed or damaged units, a checkpoint and vehicles belonging to Islamic State, which is trying to establish an Islamic caliphate in the Middle East.

Writing by Bill Trott; Editing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Doina Chiacu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.