FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S.-led air strikes focus on Kobani, Syria - U.S. military
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
January 10, 2015 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-led air strikes focus on Kobani, Syria - U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds details on damages)

WASHINGTON, Jan 10 (Reuters) - American-led forces launched 12 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Syria since Friday, all but one of them near the contested city of Kobani, the U.S. military said.

The strikes near Kobani hit two large Islamic State units and destroyed 15 of its fighting positions, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement Saturday. They also destroyed an Islamic State building and one tactical unit, it said.

Another strike in Syria, near al Hasakah, destroyed two Islamic State guard facilities, the statement said.

U.S. and partner nations also launched three air strikes in Iraq, striking an Islamic State-controlled bridge near Erbil, destroying two militant vehicles near Ramadi and two Islamic State fighting positions near Mosul, it said. (Reporting by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.