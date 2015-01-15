FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.-led forces launch 22 air strikes against militants in Syria, Iraq
#Industrials
January 15, 2015 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S.-led forces launch 22 air strikes against militants in Syria, Iraq

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 15 (Reuters) - U.S.-led forces launched 11 air strikes each in Syria and Iraq since Wednesday, targeting Islamic State fighters, equipment and buildings, the U.S. military said.

Five of the strikes in Syria were in the contested city of Kobani near the Turkish border, where they destroyed four fighting positions, a building and a tactical unit, the Combined Joint Task Force said in a statement on Thursday.

U.S. and partner nations launched strikes near seven Iraqi cities including Mosul, Baiji and al Qaim, destroying a shipping container, tactical units, buildings, boats and land vehicles, it said.

