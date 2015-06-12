U.S. allies conduct 23 air strikes against Islamic State -military

WASHINGTON, June 12 (Reuters) - U.S. and coalition forces conducted 13 air strikes targeting Islamic State in Iraq on Thursday, as well as 10 strikes against the militant group in Syria, the U.S. military said.

The attacks were intended to diminish the support systems for Islamic State, hurting its “morale and ability to sustain the fight in forward tactical battle areas,” Colonel Wayne Marotto, chief of public affairs for the Combined Joint Task Force, said in a statement on Friday.

In Iraq, forces hit targets near Kirkuk, Mosul, Ramadi, Tal Afar and Walweed, destroying a motorcycle, an excavator, weaponry, armored vehicles and other targets, the statement said.

The Syria strikes were concentrated near Raqqa, where they destroyed Islamic State fighting positions, a vehicle and a rocket system, and near Day Az Zawr, where they hit four crude-oil collection points. There were also two air strikes near Kobani, the military said. (Reporting by Lisa Lambert)