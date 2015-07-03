U.S., allies target Islamic State in 24 air strikes in Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON, July 3 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have conducted 24 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Friday.

In Syria, coalition forces targeted Islamic State positions with nine strikes near the cities of Hasakah, Ar Raqqah and Tal Abyad, destroying tactical units, fighting positions, vehicles and structures, it said.

In Iraq, 15 strikes struck Islamic State targets near the cities of Al Huwayjah, Bayji, Fallujah, Haditha, Makhmur, Mosul, Rawah, Sinjar and Tal Afar. They destroyed tunnel systems, bunkers, vehicles, tactical units, buildings and an excavator. (Reporting by Sandra Maler; Editing by Andrea Ricci)