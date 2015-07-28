FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 28, 2015 / 3:06 PM / 2 years ago

U.S.-led coalition targets Islamic State in 32 air strikes -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 23 air strikes against Islamic State forces in Iraq and nine in Syria on Monday in the latest round of daily attacks on the militant group, the joint task force overseeing the air strikes said on Tuesday.

In Iraq, air strikes using attack, fighter-attack, bomber and drone aircraft targeted Islamic State forces near Al Qaim, Bayji, Habbaniyah, Haditha, Makhmur, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and Tal Afar, the statement said.

In Syria, air strikes targeted Islamic State forces near Al Hasakah and Aleppo, the task force said. (Reporting by Will Dunham; Editing by Bill Trott)

