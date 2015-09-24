UPDATE 1-U.S., allies conduct 20 air strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military

(Adds details of Mosul strikes, paragraph 3)

WASHINGTON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have conducted 20 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria since Wednesday, the U.S. military said in a statement on Thursday.

Four air strikes in Syria targeted tactical units, artillery and vehicles near Al Hasakah, Ar Raqqah and Mar‘a. In Iraq, 16 strikes hit various artillery and machine gun positions, buildings and fighting positions near Kirkuk, Ramadi and Sinjar, among other locations, the U.S. military said.

In a separate statement, it said three air strikes near Mosul destroyed two production facilities that were a key part of Islamic State’s vehicle-borne IED network. (Reporting by Eric Walsh; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)