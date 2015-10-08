FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
US leads 20 air strikes in Iraq, Syria against Islamic State -statement
October 8, 2015 / 11:56 AM / 2 years ago

US leads 20 air strikes in Iraq, Syria against Islamic State -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Oct 8 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies launched 18 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq on Wednesday and two air strikes targeting the militant group in Syria, the task force leading the operations said.

The strikes in Iraq were focused near six citis: Bayji, Kirkuk, Mosul, Ramadi, Sinjar and Sultan Abdalla, the U.S.-led task force said in a statement released on Thursday. In Syria, the two strikes hit Islamic State oil collection targets near Al Hawl, it said. (Reporting by Washington Newsroom; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
