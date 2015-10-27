U.S. reports 13 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria

WASHINGTON, Oct 27 (Reuters) - A U.S.-led coalition carried out 12 air strikes against Islamic State militants in Iraq and one in Syria on Monday, a U.S. military statement said.

Twelve air strikes in Iraq were concentrated near Sinjar, Kisik and Ramadi, a Sunni city in western Iraq that was captured by Islamic State in May, said the statement on Tuesday.

In Syria, an attack by a fighter plane destroyed an Islamic State mortar system near Mar‘a, it said. It was the first coalition air strike against the militant group in Syria reported since Thursday. (Repoting by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Doina Chiacu)