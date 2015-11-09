FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 24 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military
November 9, 2015 / 12:27 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 24 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 24 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Monday.

In Syria, 13 strikes near four cities hit a petroleum junction point as well as two gas and oil separation plants controlled by the militant group, the statement from the Combined Joint Task Force leading the operations said.

Eleven strikes near five cities in Iraq hit three Islamic State tactical units as well as several Islamic State fighting positions, a weapons cache, building and vehicle, according to the statement. (Reporting by Washington newsroom)

