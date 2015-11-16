FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. leads 23 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
November 16, 2015 / 12:16 PM / in 2 years

U.S. leads 23 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 23 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement released on Monday.

In Syria, 10 strikes near seven cities hit numerous targets, including 116 Islamic State fuel trucks near Abu Kamal that were destroyed, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement.

In Iraq, 13 strikes hit five tactical units as well as two buildings used by the militant group, weapons caches and other targets, also near seven cities.

Reporting by Washington Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.