U.S. leads 23 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military

WASHINGTON, Nov 16 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 23 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Sunday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement released on Monday.

In Syria, 10 strikes near seven cities hit numerous targets, including 116 Islamic State fuel trucks near Abu Kamal that were destroyed, the Combined Joint Task Force said in the statement.

In Iraq, 13 strikes hit five tactical units as well as two buildings used by the militant group, weapons caches and other targets, also near seven cities.