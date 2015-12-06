U.S., allies say 17 strikes launched in Iraq, 12 in Syria against Islamic State

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 17 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and 12 in Syria on Saturday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, the air strikes focused on the militant strongholds of Mosul and Ramadi, where four and six strikes respectively hit tactical units, weapons and buildings, the coalition said on Sunday. Other strikes hit near Albu Hayat, Sinjar, Sultan Abdalla and al Huwayjah.

In Syria, the strikes hit near Ayn Isa, Mar‘a, RaqqaDayr Az Zawr, where five strikes destroyed five Islamic State oil wellheads, the statement said.