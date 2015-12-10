FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S., allies conduct 23 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military
December 10, 2015 / 1:32 PM / 2 years ago

U.S., allies conduct 23 strikes against Islamic State -U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 10 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies conducted 23 strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and Syria on Wednesday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement on Thursday.

Twenty air strikes in Iraq near nine cities hit numerous tactical units linked to the militant group as well as fighting positions, vehicles, weapons caches and other targets, the Combined Joint Task Force said.

In Syria, three strikes near three cities also hit two tactical units, among other targets, the coalition statement said. (Reporting by Washington newsroom)

