U.S., allies conduct 24 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq -U.S. military
December 23, 2015 / 1:38 PM / in 2 years

U.S., allies conduct 24 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq -U.S. military

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Dec 23 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies have conducted 24 air strikes against Islamic State in Iraq and eight in Syria on Tuesday, the coalition leading the operations said in a statement.

In Iraq, eight strikes hit near the Islamic State stronghold of Mosul, destroying targets including weapons, vehicles, fighting positions and wounding a militant fighter, the coalition said on Wednesday.

Four of the strikes were near Ramadi, where Iraqi troops were fighting to retake the city from Islamic State, it said.

U.S.-led air strikes also were launched near seven other Iraqi cities including Sinjar, Tal Afar, Fallujah and Kisik.

In Syria, air strikes destroyed fighting positions, machine guns, mortar systems and other targets in Raqqa, Mar‘a, Hasakah, al Hawl and Manbij, the coalition said. (Reporting by Washington newsroom)

