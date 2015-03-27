U.S. allies conduct 16 air strikes in Syria, Iraq

WASHINGTON, March 27 (Reuters) - U.S. and coalition forces conducted 10 air strikes against Islamic State fighters in Iraq during a 24-hour period, while U.S. forces led six air strikes in Syria, the U.S. military said on Friday.

The air strikes in Syria were concentrated near Kobani, destroying five fighting positions, according to a statement.

Three of the strikes in Iraq were near Tikrit, destroying vehicles and a potential car bomb. Forces also hit Islamic State targets near Bayji, Fallujah, Mosul, Sinjar, and Tal Afar, the statement said.