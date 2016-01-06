FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-U.S.-led air strikes have cut Islamic State oil revenues -U.S.
Sections
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Hackers breach U.S., European energy sector: Symantec
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
World
U.N. warns of catastrophe as Rohingya exodus nears 150,000
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 6, 2016 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S.-led air strikes have cut Islamic State oil revenues -U.S.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background, quote)

By Yeganeh Torbati

WASHINGTON, Jan 6 (Reuters) - U.S.-led coalition air strikes against Islamic State oil facilities have cut the militant group’s oil revenues by about 30 percent since October, a coalition spokesman said on Wednesday.

Islamic State, an adversary the United States calls the wealthiest terrorist group of its kind in history, derives funds from a variety of sources, including sales of oil produced in territory it controls, extortion, and sales of antiquities, experts say.

In October, the U.S. military launched an intensified effort to go after oil infrastructure controlled by Islamic State, dubbed “Tidal Wave II,” named after the bombing campaign targeting Romanian oil fields in World War Two.

That effort has consisted so far of 65 air strikes, a Baghdad-based spokesman for the U.S.-led campaign, U.S. Army Colonel Steve Warren, said in a news briefing. Those strikes have cut IS oil revenue by about 30 percent, and cut their production from 45,000 barrels of oil per day to 34,000 bpd, Warren said.

“In addition to chipping away at their so-called caliphate, killing their leaders, we’re also hitting them in the pocketbook,” Warren said.

Defense officials estimate the group was earning about $47 million per month from oil sales prior to October. (Editing by Doina Chiacu and Andrew Hay)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.