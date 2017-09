AMMAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - The Syrian army and allied forces on Thursday captured the strategic town of Al Hader in southern Aleppo province, in the latest advance in what is a strategic rebel-held area, Syrian state television said quoting a military source.

The rebels fled the town after Syrian army and allied forces took full control, it said. (Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; editing by John Stonestreet)