FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.N. calls for urgent humanitarian pause in Aleppo fighting
Sections
Featured
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
California wildfires
Authorities brace for another onslaught of hot, dry winds
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 9, 2016 / 11:00 AM / a year ago

U.N. calls for urgent humanitarian pause in Aleppo fighting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to change slug)

GENEVA, Aug 9 (Reuters) - The United Nations on Tuesday called for an urgent humanitarian ceasefire in the Syrian city of Aleppo, in which it said two million residents were left without access to running water or electricity after attacks hit civilian infrastructure last week.

“The U.N. is extremely concerned that the consequences will be dire for millions of civilians if the electricity and water networks are not immediately repaired,” a statement from Yacoub El Hillo, U.N. Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator for Syria, and Kevin Kennedy, U.N. regional humanitarian coordinator for the Syria crisis, said.

The United Nations children’s agency (UNICEF) warned of risks for children in particular.

“These cuts are coming amid a heat wave, putting children at a grave risk of waterborne diseases,” UNICEF said. (Reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Louise Ireland)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.