Test of Islamic State mortar fragments shows chemical arms traces -U.S. general
August 21, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

Test of Islamic State mortar fragments shows chemical arms traces -U.S. general

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - Fragments from a mortar fired by Islamic State militants at Kurdish fighters in Iraq earlier this month tested positive in a U.S. military field test for the chemical weapons agent sulfur mustard, a U.S. general said on Friday.

Marine Corps Brigadier General Kevin Killea, chief of staff for operations against Islamic State, said the field test was not conclusive proof of chemical weapons use, and the fragments are currently undergoing more definitive testing to confirm the finding.

Reporting by David Alexander; Editing by Emily Stephenson

