FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Assad says Turkey Erdogan's army fighting in Syria - RIA
Sections
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
Politics
Trump's Houston trip will serve as empathy test
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Industrials
March 31, 2016 / 1:10 PM / a year ago

Assad says Turkey Erdogan's army fighting in Syria - RIA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Russia’s RIA news agency that the army of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is fighting in Syria, the agency reported on Thursday.

“The Turkish army, which is not Turkish, but it is Erdogan’s army, is now fighting in Syria .... The Turkish people are not against Syria, are not hostile towards Syria. Our relations will be good if Erdogan does not interfere,” Assad was cited as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.