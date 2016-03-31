Assad says Turkey Erdogan's army fighting in Syria - RIA

MOSCOW, March 31 (Reuters) - Syrian President Bashar al-Assad told Russia’s RIA news agency that the army of Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan is fighting in Syria, the agency reported on Thursday.

“The Turkish army, which is not Turkish, but it is Erdogan’s army, is now fighting in Syria .... The Turkish people are not against Syria, are not hostile towards Syria. Our relations will be good if Erdogan does not interfere,” Assad was cited as saying. (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)