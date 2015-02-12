FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boehner to push for "strong, robust" Islamic State war plan
February 12, 2015

Boehner to push for "strong, robust" Islamic State war plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 12 (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker John Boehner said on Thursday Republicans in Congress will make the case for a “strong, robust” authorization for President Barack Obama’s military campaign against Islamic State.

Boehner told a news conference that he and his fellow Republicans wanted to give U.S. military commanders enough flexibility to defeat the militant group wherever it exists.

“I want to give our military commanders the flexibility and the authority they need to defeat the enemy,” Boehner said. “If we’re going to win this fight, we need a strong robust strategy and a strong, robust authority.”

Reporting By David Lawder and Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu

